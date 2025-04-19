ESPN Star's Bold Prediction on Most Important Player In Lakers-Wolves
The Western Conference playoff matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves starts Saturday evening at the Crypto.com Arena. Most eyes are on superstars LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Anthony Edwards for the first-round matchup. However, many of these series show that the role players significantly impact these games.
Former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins recently spoke on SportsCenter about the star-studded matchup, but he probably surprised many with his take on the most important player on the Los Angeles Lakers. While many assume it would be LeBron James or Luka Doncic, Perkins gave some love to another starter for Los Angeles.
"All eyes are going to be on LeBron James and Luka Doncic, they are the best players on the Los Angeles Lakers." He continued, "But, the most important player on the Los Angeles Lakers is Austin Reaves. He's a guy that unlocks a different version of them."
Reaves is averaging career-highs in points (20.2), assists (5.8), and rebounds (4.5). Perkins revealed that when Reaves scores 20 or more points this season, the Lakers are 27-9. Reaves went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft after spending three seasons at Oklahoma. The Detroit Pistons initially selected him as the 42nd pick, but he declined and signed a two-way deal with the Lakers.
The 6-foot-5 guard has increased his scoring every season since he's been in the league and has been a key piece, especially in late-game situations. Reaves started a career-high 73 games this season and averaged a career-best 34.9 minutes per game.
