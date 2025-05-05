Ex-NBA Champion Gives Strong Statement On Steph Curry's Legacy
The Golden State Warriors eliminated the Houston Rockets Sunday night after a 103-89 victory to advance to the second round.
Golden State avoided another 3-1 blown series lead, with the Rockets winning the last two games to force the deciding Game 7. The Warriors now have a 5-1 road playoff record when facing elimination.
Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry turned in a vintage fourth-quarter performance in the victory. Curry scored 14 of his 22 points in the final period, including going 5/6 from the field. Former New Orleans Pelicans center and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins thinks another championship for Curry would put the sharpshooting guard in rarified air.
"Steph Curry is one championship away and one Finals MVP away from entering the GOAT conversations," Perkins said during ESPN's Get Up show. Another title would give Curry five in his illustrious career, one more than LeBron James. The Warriors improved to 5-0 in the playoffs against the Rockets since Curry joined Golden State.
The two-time MVP battled a thumb injury for much of the series, wearing a brace on his right hand. Golden State now has a quick turnaround for its next series. The Warriors travel to Minneapolis to face the Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals. Golden State went 3-1 against the Wolves during the regular season.
Curry continues to cement his legacy during this postseason, especially after Klay Thompson. Curry's longtime teammate signed with the Dallas Mavericks this past offseason after spending the last 11 years with Curry in Golden State. The duo won four championships together and is considered the best backcourt in the history of the NBA.
