Ex-NBA Champion Reveals Health Conversation With Zion Williamson's Agent
Kendrick Perkins kept it tame this time.
Speaking on ESPN about New Orleans Pelicans frontman Zion Williamson, the former NBA center revealed that he'd been in contact with Williamson's agent. He bore good news.
"He told me that Zion is on the right path," Perkins said.
Williamson's Injury History
Since he was drafted in 2019, Williamson has struggled with injuries. He's played at least 65 games — the minimum for end-of-season award eligibility, though it wasn’t formalized until 2023 — just once in five seasons.
Last year, Williamson took a turn for the better in another small sample size. The 24-year-old center averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 30 appearances — his third-best points-per-game average and third-fewest games played.
Williamson's campaign was cut short after he suffered a back bone contusion in March, but the forward missed two months of games prior to that injury, beginning in November with a hamstring strain. Now 25, the Pelicans have been forced to consider all scenarios.
Yet despite his mutable availability, the Pelicans aren't keen on shaking things up.
"It’s very unlikely Williamson gets moved in a trade before the 2025-26 season starts," The Athletic wrote of the situation. "There’s already been communication between Williamson, his camp and (Joe) Dumars on several occasions. All parties feel pretty good."
Andscape's Marc J. Spears confirmed that.
"From what I'm hearing from Joe," he said, adjacent Perkins. "He's been really, really impressed with Zion."
Dumars was hired over the offseason by New Orleans from the league office to replace the Pelicans' six-year head of basketball operations, David Griffin. Since assuming the role, Dumars has begun to voice his goals for the ailing team.
"As a Louisiana native, this is truly a full circle moment," Dumars said. "This opportunity is very special to me on a personal level. I look forward to being a part of the Pelicans organization, and building a team that proudly represents our fans on the court and in our community."
According to him, that pride begins with Williamson. He's confident in a turnaround for the former No. 1 overall pick.
"When Zion plays, they win," Spears said. "They're a problem when he plays. When he comes back, the Pelicans are going to be a problem."