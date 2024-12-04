Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Makes Blunt Zion Williamson Statement
After missing an extended period of time due to a hamstring injury, New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson has found himself in the crosshairs of NBA critics around the country. Due to the repeated behavior of not being in shape, critics are finding themselves more and more harsh on Williamson's conditioning.
One of those critics is former Lakers guard Patrick Beverley. During an episode of the Pat Bev Pod, Beverley didn't agree with the notion of Zion being a bust but did agree that the superstar isn't living up to his potential.
"With professional means eating right, taking care of your body, being on time. When you don't do those things, you can't be the talent that you need to be," Beverley said. "But now this new generation of athletes takes five years to get to where they need to get to. From that standpoint, I wouldn't say bust. But I would say not living up to your potential."
Beverley furthered his comments, getting a bit more critical of Zion's professionalism. At this point, the former guard believes that Zion needs to make lifestyle changes and needs to start locking in about being a professional.
"Could he have and should he be better? Yes. Injuries are injuries, but also you can't put all the loading on your body, especially if your body ain't responding to it well," Beverley said. "So you got to make changes and that's not a food change or a diet change, it's a lifestyle change. I'm not here to bash Zion, but bro it's been five years, lock the f**k in dog."
Zion has remained relatively quiet throughout all the criticism he's received over this injury. It's going to be interesting to see how he responds once he finally makes his return. However, one thing is for sure, if another injury were to happen after this latest hamstring one, the criticism is going to be even tougher.
