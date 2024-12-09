Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Makes Honest Zion Williamson Statement
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered earlier this season. The two-time All-Star remains out indefinitely with no definitive timetable for a return. New Orleans has struggled without their star forward, sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.
Williamson has been criticized for his injury history, with many questioning his conditioning and commitment to basketball. Zion has tried to quiet the narrative by coming into this season in the best shape of his career. The former No. 1 overall pick reportedly dropped down to his college weight before the year started in hopes of replicating the health he had last season when he played a career-high 70 games.
Former NBA player Patrick Beverley recently commented on the Williamson situation and whether Zion is considered a bust in the NBA.
"Being a professional means eating right, taking care of your body," the former All-NBA defender said. "This new generation takes 5 years to get where they need to be... [Zion Williamson] isn't a bust, but he's not living up to his potential."
Beverley played 12 seasons in the NBA for 7 different teams. The former second-round pick started his career overseas before working his way into the league and sticking there, What Beverley use to lack in height, he made up for in heart and made a name for himself because of his defensive tenacity.
When Williamson is on the court, he is a dominant force, averaging 24.6 points on nearly 60% shooting from the field for his career. The issue is Williamson's lack of availability for the Pelicans. New Orleans drafted the former Duke standout in 2019, but Williamson has played in less than half of the team's games.
The Pelicans signed him to a five-year extension in 2022, with heavy stipulations on incentives for specific weight requirements and availability. With the Brandon Ingram situation up in the air, New Orleans will look to build around Williamson for the future. The key is having him available to build around.
