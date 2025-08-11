Ex-Pelicans, Celtics Player Turned Down Offer From Knicks
The New York Knicks have recently asserted themselves as one of the best teams in the NBA, but that only came to be after making smart free agency moves like signing Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. Now, they head into next season with arguably their best shot at making the NBA Finals with both the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics suffering due to key injuries.
While the Knicks had a good roster last season, one that made the Eastern Conference Finals, the front office made sure to address their depth this summer by adding Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. They've also been a team mentioned for former number one pick Ben Simmons, and they likely missed out on other free agency talents.
One of the biggest weaknesses of the Knicks heading into the offseason was their desire for more help down low, despite having both Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson. Quality backups like Kevon Looney, Clint Capela, and Brook Lopez went off the board, but a new report reveals the Knicks had their eyes set on an ex-New Orleans Pelicans and Celtics big man.
Appearing on an episode of the Euro Insiders podcast, eight-year NBA veteran and current AS Monaco center Daniel Theis admitted that the Knicks had shown interest in him, but he opted to head to Monaco after the opportunity was presented to him.
"I could have gone to the Knicks...maybe if Spanoulis had never called, I wouldn't have gone to Europe," Theis said.
Daniel Theis' NBA Career
Theis made his first appearance in the NBA with the Celtics, after signing a two-year deal with the franchise. He'd go on to play three seasons with the franchise, becoming the starter in the 2019-20 season. However, during the 2020-21 season, he'd get traded at midseason to the Chicago Bulls, where he'd end up bouncing around to several teams over the next couple of seasons.
Theis' best season was that 2019-20 season, as his starting opportunities began to diminish as he bounced around the league. He most recently played with the New Orleans Pelicans, appearing in 38 games this past season and logging nine starts. He averaged 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game during that stretch.
Obviously, Theis could end up returning to the NBA down the line, but at 33 years old and being an international player himself, staying overseas might just be the best option for him.
