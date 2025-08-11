Lakers Coach Reveals How Son's Pelicans Tenure Led to Job With JJ Redick
Longtime NBA coach Nate McMillan was by his own words, "semi-retired", when he received a call from JJ Redick last July about joining the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff. In a recent interview on "The Sports Shop with Reese and KMac", McMillan explained what led him to join the Lakers' staff and why Redick wanted his expertise specifically.
The 63-year-old McMillan was last a head coach in the NBA for the Atlanta Hawks from 2021 to 2023. McMillan was previously the head coach of the Indiana Pacers from 2016 to 2020, the Portland TrailBlazers from 2005 to 2012, and the Seattle SuperSonics from 2000-2005. McMillan has also had assistant coaching stints with the TrailBlazers, Pistons and Sonics spread throughout his career.
"I was semi-retired and basically back here in North Carolina enjoying life and uh really working on my foundation and working with the young boys that we have in our program," McMillan said. "I was really committed and still am committed to this mentorship program, but I was talking on the phone to my son, and he and JJ Redick had worked together in New Orleans. He was an assistant coach there.
“We're on the phone and he looks at his texts and said, "Dad, you know, JJ just texted me and asked me if you would be interested in coaching." So, I said, "Well, give him my number and we'll talk." When the Lakers come calling, you're going to listen, and so I said, "Give him my number." He called me right away and we got into conversation.”
Wanted For Experience
McMillan was told by Redick, who was still in his rookie season as an NBA head coach, that he wanted someone with extensive NBA head coaching experience alongside him on the bench.
"He talked about the staff that he wanted to put together, and he felt that he needed to put together," McMillan said. "He felt like he needed some experience, some gray beards on the bench. He talked about Scotty Brooks, coming on board, but he wanted to reach out to me first."
The Lakers also brought on Brooks around the same time as McMillan, completing what is essentially an All-Star lineup of coaches. Brooks was the 2010 NBA Coach of the Year during his stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder, also leading the team to the NBA Finals in 2012.
McMillan advanced to the conference finals as a head coach for the first time with the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, although he's lead three 50+ win regular seasons.
