Ex-Warriors Champion Reveals Moment He Gained Steph Curry's Trust
The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans are two teams that have been labeled as offseason losers by fans and the national media. For the Warriors, they find themselves under this umbrella because they've yet to make a single move this offseason, excluding making two second-round selections.
For the Pelicans, their criticism comes from their trades this offseason, but mainly from their deal with the Atlanta Hawks when they traded the 23rd overall pick and the unprotected rights to the most favorable of Milwaukee's or New Orleans' first-round pick in 2026. However, there was one move that hasn't gotten negative attention from New Orleans, and that was signing Kevon Looney.
A three-time NBA Champion with the Warriors, Looney is one of the best rebounders in the NBA, despite not having eye-popping per-game numbers. Looney has only two seasons in his career where he has eclipsed an average of 20 minutes per game. But, looking at his per-36 numbers, he's averaged 13.8 rebounds per game over the last three years.
A veteran who has been a part of a lot of winning in the NBA, Looney is expected to bring valuable leadership to this Pelicans team. However, before he was a key member of the Warriors' dynasty, he was just a young player trying to prove himself. Looking back on Looney's post to The Players' Tribune, he shared what it took for him to gain the trust of Steph Curry and others.
Looney's Breakthrough Moment
"That year when we swept the Cavs in the finals, 2018, that’s when I feel like I finally reached that place. Earned that trust. That felt really good. It was special for me, knowing that I’d made a real impact during that playoff run," Looney shared. "I was right in the mix during some big moments when our team’s legacy, our dynasty, was on the line. Make or break."
In that 2018 series against the Cavaliers, Looney served as the team's starter in Game 1, where he played 24 minutes and logged eight points and four rebounds on efficient scoring. While none of his stats were eye-popping, they didn't have to be: he just needed to play his role.
"And I’m not gonna lie: It was scary sometimes. I didn’t always know how things were gonna turn out. I’d look up, and I’m out there on an island with James Harden, and it was just like … go figure it out. But my coaches and teammates, they all trusted me to come through. Make or break," Looney added.
Looney would go on to play in 80 games that following season, earning 24 starts along the way. Even though Looney was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and appeared as though he'd be a star one day in the NBA, he took a different route, and it's paid off for him.
