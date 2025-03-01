Former NBA All-Star Wants LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson Team Up
The Charlotte Hornets are one of the youngest teams in the NBA and their inexperience has shown throughout the season. The Hornets have been led by LaMelo Ball, who has been playing like a superstar, but the team still has a record of 14-44.
The Hornets really need another superstar player to join LaMelo to help give the team a much-needed scoring punch. Not only that, but the team needs veteran players as well.
Former Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins believes the Hornets need to have more veterans in order to move forward, this includes an addition that would send Pelicans star Zion Williamson to Charlotte.
“Biggest thing for this young team, even LaMelo, they need real vets in that locker room,” Cousins said on the RunItBack show on FanDuelTV. “I don’t know how many more instances they need, that shows that it’s obvious as day, I love Taj but it’s not enough. Taj is a good vet, he’s a good voice for the locker room, but they need more."
Despite Zion's lack of availability throughout his career, Cousins wants to see the Pelicans superstar join the Charlotte Hornets.
"Let’s right that ship, I also think they should go for a guy like Zion," Cousins said. "He’s under the Jordan brand, he fits with Jordan, he’s close to home. Everything aligns with that. Put those two guys together, and you have a win in Brandon Miller, you have a really good team, you have a nice core and you’re moving forward.”
Williamson is averaging 24.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists so far this season with the Pelicans.
As for the Hornets, they have the second-worst record in the NBA only being ahead of Washington. They only have 14 wins so far this season and will likely look to drastically improve this off-season.
