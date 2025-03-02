Former Warriors Player Signs With Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans are an underwhelming 16-44 through 60 games this season, sitting in 14th place in the Western Conference. With an overload of injury concerns, the Pelicans have effectively treated their 2024-25 campaign as a throwaway and are now looking toward the future.
With 22 games left in the season and no hopes of a playoff push, the Pelicans should be building up their young core as much as possible to close out the season. In doing so, New Orleans is taking a chance on a former Golden State Warriors guard Lester Quinones, signing him to a two-way contract.
The 24-year-old guard went undrafted in 2022 before spending two seasons with the Warriors, shining in the G League. Quinones then found a new opportunity with the Philadelphia 76ers, but the franchise waived him in December.
Quinones has already played 22 regular season games with the Birmingham Squadron in the G League, averaging 22.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 steals. The G League standout will get a chance for some NBA opportunity in New Orleans under his new two-way deal, and could certainly shine under his new contract.
Quinones' best NBA season came with the Warriors as a sophomore in 2023-24, averaging 4.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game. The 6-foot-5 guard has shown promise, and the Pelicans could have certainly found a G League gem to add to their roster.
