Former Warriors Player Signs With Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly signing a former Golden State Warriors player

Logan Struck

Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guards Jerome Robinson (center left) and Lester Quinones (25) react after a three point basket by guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans are an underwhelming 16-44 through 60 games this season, sitting in 14th place in the Western Conference. With an overload of injury concerns, the Pelicans have effectively treated their 2024-25 campaign as a throwaway and are now looking toward the future.

With 22 games left in the season and no hopes of a playoff push, the Pelicans should be building up their young core as much as possible to close out the season. In doing so, New Orleans is taking a chance on a former Golden State Warriors guard Lester Quinones, signing him to a two-way contract.

The 24-year-old guard went undrafted in 2022 before spending two seasons with the Warriors, shining in the G League. Quinones then found a new opportunity with the Philadelphia 76ers, but the franchise waived him in December.

Quinones has already played 22 regular season games with the Birmingham Squadron in the G League, averaging 22.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 steals. The G League standout will get a chance for some NBA opportunity in New Orleans under his new two-way deal, and could certainly shine under his new contract.

Team Swish Cultures guard Lester Quinones (22) of the Birmingham Squadron
Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Team Swish Cultures guard Lester Quinones (22) of the Birmingham Squadron during the G-League-Next Up Game championship against Team Braxton at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Quinones' best NBA season came with the Warriors as a sophomore in 2023-24, averaging 4.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game. The 6-foot-5 guard has shown promise, and the Pelicans could have certainly found a G League gem to add to their roster.

