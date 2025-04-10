Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status for Pelicans-Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks host the New Orleans Pelicans in their second-to-last home game of the season.
Milwaukee is fighting for playoff positioning with just three games remaining. The Bucks are currently the fifth seed in the conference but are three games behind the Indiana Pacers for the fourth seed.
Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his third straight triple-double on Monday after scoring 23 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and dishing ten assists in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The two-time MVP missed last Sunday's game against the Pelicans with a shoulder injury. Antetokounmpo is listed on the injury report for Thursday's game.
The former NBA Finals MVP is probable to play with the same shoulder designation that held him out the last Pelicans game. Antetokounmpo's prescence spells trouble for New Orleans trying to defend the multi-talented forward. He has scored at least 30 or more points in eight straight games against New Orleans dating back to 2020.
Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-like season for the Bucks, ranking second in the league in scoring (30.5 points) and sixth in rebounding (11.9). He shoots 60% from the field but just 22% from beyond the arc. The NBA honored him with the NBA Player of the Week award for his performances last week, when he averaged 36 points, 13.7 assists, and 12.3 rebounds.
Milwaukee has a chance to play the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight season. Antetokounmpo missed a part of that series with injury, and the Pacers went on to win in six games.
Tip-off for Thursday night's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
