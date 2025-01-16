Golden State Warriors Interested in Trade for Ex-Pelicans Starter
The Golden State Warriors 20-20 record is not what most envisioned with an all-time great like Steph Curry on your team. Golden State has lost nine of their last 15 games and looks nothing like the juggernaut champions of old. Despite their recent struggles, Curry does not believe the franchise should mortgage their future to win now.
"Desperate trades or desperate moves that deplete the future, there is a responsibility on allowing or keeping the franchise in a good space and good spot when it comes to where we leave this thing when we're done," Curry said after a recent loss to the Toronto Raptors.
According to new reports, the Warriors might consider smaller moves to improve the team. Per NBA insider Mike Scotto, Golden State is looking to improve its frontcourt, and former New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas is on their radar. Valanciunas is currently in Washington after the Pelicans dealt the former first-round pick this past offseason. The 7-foot-center spent three seasons in New Orleans.
He could help bring some stability to the traditionally undersized center position, with Draymond Green playing the man in the middle of most of their small-ball lineups. Green missed his third straight game on Wednesday night and has missed seven games so far this year.
Valanciunas has been known to be an Iron Man throughout his career. He played all 82 games last season for the Pelicans and has not missed a game this year for the Wizards. The Lithuanian-born center has career averages of 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. With Washington having the league's worst record, a veteran presence like Valanciunas is on the radar for any contending team looking to compete after the all-star break.
Golden State has already made one in-season move, trading for guard Dennis Schröder last month.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors