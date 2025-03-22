Heartfelt Reason for New Starting Lineup in Timberwolves-Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face off on Friday night. This meeting comes just two days after the Pelicans shockingly took down the Timberwolves in Minnesota, setting up a fun rematch.
In Wednesday's matchup, star forward Zion Williamson led New Orleans to an upset win with 29 points and 8 assists, but with him sidelined for Friday's rematch, things will be much different.
Even though they are not dealing with any significant injuries, the Timberwolves are shaking things up against a shorthanded Pelicans team.
The Timberwolves are starting Joe Ingles, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert on Friday against the Pelicans.
11-year NBA veteran Joe Ingles is earning the first start of his Timberwolves tenure, starting over Mike Conley. Through just 18 games in Minnesota, Ingles is averaging just 0.8 points and 1.2 assists, but his reason for earning a start on Friday night is very touching.
"Joe Ingles' wife, Renae, and 3 kids have stayed at the family home in Orlando all season. They are in town this week. Son Jacob is autistic. Earlier this week he had a milestone. He watched an entire NBA game in arena for the 1st time. Finch starting Joe so they can see him play," The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported.
This is a great look from Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch to give Ingles the starting nod on Friday night, and it likely means a lot to the veteran wing and his family.
