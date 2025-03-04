Injury Report: Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans will end their four-game road trip on Tuesday night when they face the Los Angeles Lakers.
New Orleans is 2-1 on the current trip, which is exactly half of the team's total road wins before the trip this season. The Lakers are one of the hottest teams in the league and are currently the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
Los Angeles has won the last four meetings at home versus the Pelicans and three games in a row overall. The Lakers look like true contenders after the acquisition of Luka Doncic to pair with LeBron James. Both teams released their injury reports for Tuesday's game, and some notable names are listed.
New Orleans listed five players out on Tuesday, including Herb Jones (shoulder) and Dejounte Murray (Achilles). The remaining three players, Antonio Reeves, Keion Brooks, Jr., and Lester Quinones, are out on a G League assignment. The Pelicans revealed some good news about forward Brandon Boston, Jr., who is available to play versus the Lakers.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles Rui Hachimura (left patella), Jordan Goodwin (ankle), and Maxi Kleber are out. Luka Doncic (knee) is probable, and Austin Reaves (calf) is out. LeBron James will play after being listed on the report as part of his injury management protocol.
The matchup between Zion Williamson and LeBron James will be a must-see TV event on Tuesday. Williamson is playing some of the best basketball of the season, and James is continuing to excel at the age of 40.
Tip-off for Tuesday's game is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors