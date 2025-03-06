Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets
The New Orleans Pelicans open at home with the Houston Rockets beginning on Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center.
Both teams meet again on Saturday night in Houston at the Toyota Center for the matchup of the regular season. The Rockets won the first two games in blowout fashion, with an average margin of victory being 18 points.
Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson did not play in either of those two matchups after he was sidelined with a hamstring injury. The two-time all-star has since returned and dominated in the limited minutes he's been allotted, averaging 24.8 points and career-highs in rebounds (7.3) and assists (5.2). The teams released their injury reports ahead of Thursday's game.
New Orleans lists six players out on Thursday, including Brandon Boston Jr. (ankle), Herb Jones (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Antonio Reeves, Keion Brooks, Jr., and Lester Quinones, who are on G League assignment. The Pelicans have maintained better consistency in their health lately, helping them play better basketball.
On the Rockets' side, Houston will have four players who won't play against the Pelicans. Guard Fred VanVleet (ankle), David Roddy (G League), Jack McVeigh (G League), and N'Faly Dante will miss Thursday's game. The Rockets have been in a slump lately, losing their last three games and sliding some down the Western Conference standings.
While the Rockets are gearing up for a postseason run, the Pelicans eye the future to once again try to become contenders in the West. New Orleans will get a high draft pick coming up and must make some roster decisions around the best fit for star forward Zion Williamson.
Tip-off for Thursday's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
