Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic
The New Orleans Pelicans are heading to Florida to take on the Orlando Magic in what will be the first game of their regular season series matchup. Both teams are looking to end their losing streaks, but both teams may need the assistance of their role players to step up.
The Pelicans have seven players listed on their injury report: Jordan Hawkins, Herbert Jones, Karlo Matkovic, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, and Zion Williamson.
Jordan Hawkins is listed as out due to lower back tightness, Herbert Jones is listed as out due to a right shoulder strain, Karlo Matkovic is listed as out due to being on a G League assignment, CJ McCollum is listed as out due to a right adductor strain, Trey Murphy III is listed as doubtful due to a right hamstring strain, Dejounte Murray is listed as out due to a left-hand fracture, and Zion Williamson is listed as questionable due to left hamstring tightness.
The Magic have four players listed on their injury report: Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Mac McClung, and Trevelin Queen. Paolo Banchero is listed as out due to a torn right oblique, Wendell Carter Jr. is listed as out due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot, Mac McClung is out due to his two-way G League contract, and Trevelin Queen is out due to his two-way G League contract.
The New Orleans Pelicans and the Orlando Magic face off at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors