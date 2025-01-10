Injury Report: Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans
Friday's matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers is the first of two this season. Philly has dominated the Pelicans at home recently, winning six of the last seven matchups in Philadelphia. Both teams have struggled recently to begin the year, with injuries being the culprit for each team's slow start.
The Pelicans thought they were rounding the corner to health after Jose Alvarado and Zion Williamson returned to the court in the last week, but the team then suffered injuries to Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones. The Pelicans have not played a game with their projected starting five this season with the vast amount of injuries. Both teams released their injury reports ahead of the matchup on Friday.
The big news for the Pelicans is that star forward Zion Williamson has no injury designation for the game. He missed Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers to rest as part of his return from injury management, but he will play on Friday. However, New Orleans will be without key players like Brandon Ingram (ankle), Trey Murphy III (ankle), and Herb Jones (right shoulder). Jones' injury occurred in the third quarter on Wednesday night, and it was the same shoulder he injured early this season. Dejounte Murray is listed as questionable with elbow soreness.
Those hoping to see a star-studded matchup between Williamson and Sixers center Joel Embiid will have to wait. The former MVP is out with a sprained foot. It's his third straight game he will miss. Joining Embiid is backup center Andre Drummond (toe sprain), Kyle Lowry (left foot), KJ Martin (foot), and Jared McCain (meniscus) are all out. Forward Paul George is probable to play after missing Wednesday's game with a groin injury.
Tip-off for Friday's matchup is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CST at the Wells Fargo Center.
