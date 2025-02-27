Injury Report: Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans head west for two consecutive road games against the Phoenix Suns. New Orleans has the worst road record in the NBA at 4-24 this season. Last year, the Pelicans had the league's best record away from the Smoothie King Center.
Meanwhile, the Suns are trying to maintain their playoff hopes but are slipping down the standings. Phoenix is currently ranked 11th in the conference, just outside the Play-In Tournament criteria to qualify. The start has been disappointing, considering the firepower of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal on the roster. Both teams released their injury report for Thursday's game.
New Orleans lists seven players out against the Suns, including Kelly Olynyk (rest), Bruce Brown (return to play conditioning), Brandon Boston Jr. (left ankle sprain), Herb Jones (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Keion Brooks, Jr. (G League), and Jalen Crutcher (G League).
Olynyk's absence will hurt the Pelicans' ability to rebound against bigger teams. The Canadian-born center recorded 27 total rebounds over the last two home games against the Spurs. Rebounding has been an issue for New Orleans all season long, but Olynyk is providing some toughness in the interior for the Pelicans.
Phoenix lists three players out for their home game against New Orleans, with Cody Martin (sports hernia), Monte Morris (back spasms), and Jalen Bridges (G League) out on Thursday. The Suns look to get back on track after losing their last two games. New Orleans has won the last two games in this series.
Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CST.
