Insider Thinks Pelicans Youngster Will Have Reduced Role After Poor Summer League
In the past, the New Orleans Pelicans have used the Summer League as a way to give some of their young stars more to do on the basketball court as they chase expanded roles with the team moving forward.
That has worked out for both the franchise and their players in the recent past.
Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall were given more opportunities with the Pelicans after proving themselves in the summer, and now, Murphy has become a real part of this rotation and Marshall was able to cash in for himself during free agency. Jose Alvarado is another one who showcased what he could do and carved out a niche for himself.
Coming into the 2024 edition, New Orleans was ready to see what their past first round draft pick Jordan Hawkins could do with more responsibility placed on his shoulders. Playmaking and ball handling were the two things he needed to work on before the upcoming season, and this event was a perfect opportunity to prove he had improved those aspects of his game.
Unfortunately, the 22-year-old did not have a good showing.
His best performance came in Game 2 against the Orlando Magic when he scored 24 points on 6-18 shooting from the field and 2-6 from behind the arc. But, he also had eight turnovers compared to three assists, giving the Magic an opening to mount their comeback and ultimately win.
With Hawkins being the headliner of this Summer League roster, the Pelicans went 0-5. They joined the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks as the only teams who went winless during this event.
The sharpshooter flamed out to end their final game when he scored only three points and left with an ankle injury 11 minutes into the contest.
That put his finals average at 13.0 points per game on 28.5 percent shooting from the field and 25.0 percent from three with 10 assists compared to 19 turnovers.
Not exactly what New Orleans was looking for this summer.
Because of that, Chris Dodson of ClutchPoints thinks Hawkins might not have the expanded role heading into his second season that many expected earlier in the year.
"Hawkins left for Las Vegas with big dreams of a breakout summer but is headed home mostly empty-handed instead. There are no guarantees going forward," the beat writer said.
While that might sound suprising on the surface, maybe it shouldn't be when factoring in their selection of Antonio Reeves in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft. Following their signing of the prolific shooter, there's a good chance he will be competing for a rotation spot after a solid showing the Summer League.
This will certainly be something to keep an eye on heading into camp.