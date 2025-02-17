Jayson Tatum Makes Bold Prediction for Pelicans Star
For the second straight season, the New Orleans Pelicans will not be represented in Sunday's NBA All-Star game. The Pelicans currently have the worst record in the Western Conference at 13-42, and possibly their only potential All-Star, Zion Williamson, played in only 18 games during the first half of the season.
Despite the Pelicans' current state, they have the potential for a bright future with some of their young stars.
One of them is fourth-year sharpshooter Trey Murphy III, averaging career highs across the board this season. The former first-round pick has increased his scoring average by eight points this season to 22 points per game along with 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
With his current trajectory, it won't be long until the 6-foot-9 forward gets invited for Sunday's All-Star Game, and Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum thinks it could be as early as next year.
"You heard it first, [Trey Murphy III] is going to be here next year in the big game," Tatum said.
Tatum knows something about making the All-Star team, as he's been the last six seasons himself. The Boston star also got a front-row seat to Murphy III's expanding game this year. Murphy III nearly pulled off the upset against the Celtics last month in New Orleans when he scored a game-high 40 points on 8/12 shooting from beyond the arc.
Tatum ultimately got the last laugh after hitting the game-winning shot right before time expired, helping the Celtics secure their eighth straight win over New Orleans.
The Pelicans and Murphy agreed to a four-year rookie extension before the season started, ensuring the sharpshooter remains in New Orleans for the foreseeable future.
New Orleans recently traded away former All-Star Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors, opening the door for Murphy III to get more opportunities to improve his game and show his fit next to Zion Williamson.
