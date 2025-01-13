Jayson Tatum Makes NBA History in Pelicans-Celtics
The Boston Celtics entered Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans on a bit of a skid. Just 5-5 in their last 10 games, the defending NBA champions are still second in the Eastern Conference standings, but are not playing up to their standards.
Led by star forward Jayson Tatum, the Celtics have a deep team. Always in the mix for a top-five MVP finish and All-NBA first team spot, Tatum is again in that category this season.
Entering Sunday, Tatum was averaging 27.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in 35 appearances this season. In the first half of this game, Tatum made NBA history.
Entering this game with 3,996 career rebounds, Tatum pulled down his 4,000th in the second quarter on Sunday.
Via Celtics Stats: “Jayson Tatum grabbed his 4,000th career rebound in the 2nd quarter tonight.”
Via Basketball Reference’s StatHead, Tatum is just the 22nd forward in NBA history to pull down 4,000 rebounds before turning 27 years old. Tatum is just the second Celtics player to achieve the feat, joining Antoine Walker.
Tatum’s all-around game has made him one of the NBA’s best players, and has also made Boston one of the league’s premier teams the last several seasons.
Looking to repeat as champions, Tatum and the Celtics are trying to work through this rough stretch.
