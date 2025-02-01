Jayson Tatum's Game-Winner in Celtics vs Pelicans Goes Viral
Riding a four-game losing streak, the New Orleans Pelicans went into a huge matchup against the Boston Celtics with minimal confidence. Playing without stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram was certainly a setback for them, but the Pelicans managed to take the defending champions to the final buzzer.
After Pelicans veteran guard CJ McCollum drained a clutch floater with just 24 seconds remaining to tie it, Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum took matters into his own hands, drilling the game-winner with McCollum in his face.
The off-the-dribble contested midrange shot to win the game is automatically going into Tatum's career highlight tape, and the NBA world has already taken their reactions to social media.
Via NBA: "JAYSON TATUM FOR THE WIN
NAILS THE FADING MIDDY WITH 0.2 SECONDS LEFT!
CLUTCH. BUCKET. GETTER."
Via Hoop Central: "JAYSON TATUM GAME WINNER."
Via Underdog NBA: "JAYSON TATUM FOR THE WIN"
Tatum finished the night with 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 10 assists, but no bucket as important or impressive as the final one. Co-star Jaylen Brown was equally as impressive on Friday, dropping a team-high 28 points on 11-18 shooting.
Despite the crushing loss, Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III was the best player on the floor against Boston. Murphy dropped 40 points, shooting 15-20 from the field and an insane 8-12 from beyond the arc.
While the loss was heartbreaking for the Pelicans and the home New Orleans crowd, it was a promising sign for the struggling franchise to have the defending champs on the ropes like that.
