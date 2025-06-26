Jeremiah Fears’ Strong Zion Williamson Statement at 2025 NBA Draft
The New Orleans Pelicans entered the 2025 NBA Draft with the seventh pick and the 23rd pick, looking to retool this team after going from one of the best seasons in franchise history to one of the worst. Before the draft, the Pelicans struck a deal with the Washington Wizards to land Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and the 40th overall pick.
Leaving the lottery, the Pelicans ended up with Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears at seventh overall and traded up to select Maryland big Derik Queen 13th overall to acquire two promising young players for their core. Speaking with the media after his selection, Fears made a strong statement about his pairing with star Zion Williamson.
"Man, it's gonna be super dope, definitely going to be a show. I know Zion brings a lot to the table and he's gonna take off...It's going to be super exciting to watch this year," Fears said.
Williamson has seen his fair share of point guards during his tenure in New Orleans, and will hope that Fears can be that one for the future. Dejounte Murray is obviously still on the roster, but the selection of Fears and the trade for Poole mean his future could be up in the air. If Fears can play like he did in the SEC, the Pelicans are in luck.
While injuries were a main reason for the Pelicans' poor season last year, head coach Willie Green will be tasked with finding a way to get this group of players to contend for the playoffs in a loaded Western Conference.
