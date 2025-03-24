Joel Embiid Injury Status for Pelicans vs 76ers
The New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers will meet for the second time this season on Monday night.
Both teams are near the bottom of their respective conferences and will not participate in the playoffs this year. Philadelphia hoped the acquisition of nine-time all-star Paul George, paired with former MVP Joel Embiid, would push the Sixers to title contenders.
Embiid has had another injury-filled season. He played in 19 games before the Sixers officially ruled him out for the rest of the year in February. The seven-time all-star is averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Embiid struggled all season shooting, with career-lows in field goal percentage (44.4%) and three-point percentage (29.5%).
The Sixers believe the star center's knee never regained full strength after his meniscus surgery in 2024. Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse hinted at an additional procedure for Embiid on his troubled knee. "Not yet," Nurse said when asked if anything was scheduled for Embiid to have surgery again.
"There's not an update on that. There's still discussions. But, again, I think it's probably not far away."
The end of the season is not far away for the 76ers, and they have an incentive to remain where they are in the standings. Philadelphia has a Top 6 protected first-round pick, but it goes to the Oklahoma City Thunder if it falls out of that range. Currently, the Sixers have about the sixth-worst record in the NBA.
Tip-off for Monday night's game in the Smoothie King Center is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
