Kendrick Perkins Was Wrong About Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers
When it comes down to it, on-screen analysts don't get paid for how correct their predictions are. In the world of sports, nobody is ever going to be correct all the time, especially when they make hot takes. However, some on-screen personalities might be more wrong than others, but that's the beauty of the industry.
Looking at the 2025 NBA Finals matchup, the Oklahoma City Thunder aren't the surprise here, but rather the Indiana Pacers. Even though they made the Eastern Conference Finals the year before, other teams were getting the love over them. However, nobody may have been more down on them before the season than ex-New Orleans Pelicans player Kendrick Perkins, as seen in a resurfaced clip.
"I strongly believe that the Pacers are going to fall off like no limit," Perkins said in a clip posted to ESPN's X account on October 30th, 2024. Given the shape of the Eastern Conference, it was a bold take to say a team with two All-Star players wasn't going to make the playoffs. However, Perkins didn't stop there.
"I don't know if [Tyrese Haliburton] necessarily been putting in the work that he needs to put in," Perkins added. He also went on to share that he thought Anthony Edwards took more away from his time with the 2024 Olympic team, and that Haliburton wasn't going to perform after getting paid. Now, Perkins' take has aged like milk.
Pulling off a series win in the NBA Finals won't be easy for Haliburton and the Pacers, as they face one of the greatest teams in recent memory in the Thunder (analytically speaking). However, it doesn't look like Haliburton is done proving people wrong.
Related Articles
Trey Murphy's Nikola Jokic Statement Resurfaces Amid Nuggets Trade Rumors
Zion Williamson's Attorneys Make Announcement After Shocking News