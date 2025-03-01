Kevin Durant Breaks Silence on Drama After Suns-Pelicans
The Phoenix Suns are arguably the most volatile team in the NBA today. Throughout the season there have been a plethora of reports about dysfunction within the team, with the most recent coming from NBA insider Chris Haynes.
This week, Haynes reported that Suns coach Mike Budenholzer called a meeting where he told star player Devin Booker to tone it down.
Via @ChrisBHaynes: "Sources: Weeks ago Suns coach Mike Budenholzer called a meeting with Devin Booker imploring he tone it down vocally, leaving the star shocked. Inside that meeting which provides context to Booker’s postgame remarks on communicating."
After the Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, Kevin Durant spoke about the drama surrounding his team.
"It's so much noise that's going to be around us," Durant said. "It's so much tension around whether we're going to win or lose the next game. So many people wishing that we don't win games."
Kevin Durant is no stranger to drama. He knows that if the Suns continue to lose games, the narratives will start to form. At the same time, as soon as they start winning, things will go back to normal.
"It's just a lot of BS around us, but I think if we understand that's just the nature of the beast and we go out there and play with more pride and more energy, more enthusiasm, I think that things can turn around, but you really actually got to feel that," Durant said.
In all honesty, people may be rooting for the Suns to lose games because they want to see Durant move to a new team more than anything.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors