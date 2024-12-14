Lakers Could Reportedly Trade D'Angelo Russell for Ex-Pelicans Starter
The Los Angeles Lakers are just 13-12 after their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Always involved in NBA trade rumors, LA’s fall to 10th in the Western Conference standings has only intensified the believe they could make significant changes at the deadline.
Whether the Lakers buy or sell at the deadline remains to be seen, but assuming they remain intent on building a winner around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, bringing in established veterans would be the expected course of action.
One player the Lakers have been linked to since the offseason is a former New Orleans Pelicans starting center.
The Lakers have been linked to Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas since the summer, and a recent report from Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints revealed the latest on the interest.
Via Siegel: “However, big man Jonas Valanciunas is the Wizards player who has been linked to the Lakers the most in recent weeks. Valanciunas becomes eligible to be traded on Dec. 15, and the two sides have already discussed the framework of a couple of different scenarios, league sources said.”
This is a significant update, because not only does it reiterate LA’s interest in the former Pelicans starter, but Siegel added the Lakers could be willing to move D’Angelo Russell for him.
“There are rumors bouncing among league circles that the Lakers are prepared to part ways with D'Angelo Russell and a couple of second-round picks to land the Wizards center, a deal that would most definitely have more moving parts to it,” Siegel wrote.
There have been conflicting reports on LA’s willingness to deal Russell, but perhaps a player like Valanciunas is someone they would do it for.
