Pelicans Scoop

Lakers Could Reportedly Trade D'Angelo Russell for Ex-Pelicans Starter

The Los Angeles Lakers are involved in several NBA trade rumors.

Joey Linn

Dec 7, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (3) go for the opening tip of the NBA In Season Tournament Semifinal at T-Mobile Arena.
Dec 7, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (3) go for the opening tip of the NBA In Season Tournament Semifinal at T-Mobile Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers are just 13-12 after their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Always involved in NBA trade rumors, LA’s fall to 10th in the Western Conference standings has only intensified the believe they could make significant changes at the deadline.

Whether the Lakers buy or sell at the deadline remains to be seen, but assuming they remain intent on building a winner around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, bringing in established veterans would be the expected course of action.

One player the Lakers have been linked to since the offseason is a former New Orleans Pelicans starting center.

Jonas Valanciunas, Anthony Davis, LeBron James
Feb 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward LeBron James (6) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Lakers have been linked to Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas since the summer, and a recent report from Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints revealed the latest on the interest.

Via Siegel: “However, big man Jonas Valanciunas is the Wizards player who has been linked to the Lakers the most in recent weeks. Valanciunas becomes eligible to be traded on Dec. 15, and the two sides have already discussed the framework of a couple of different scenarios, league sources said.”

This is a significant update, because not only does it reiterate LA’s interest in the former Pelicans starter, but Siegel added the Lakers could be willing to move D’Angelo Russell for him.

“There are rumors bouncing among league circles that the Lakers are prepared to part ways with D'Angelo Russell and a couple of second-round picks to land the Wizards center, a deal that would most definitely have more moving parts to it,” Siegel wrote.

There have been conflicting reports on LA’s willingness to deal Russell, but perhaps a player like Valanciunas is someone they would do it for.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News