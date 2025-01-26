LaMelo Ball's Performance in Pelicans-Hornets Goes Viral
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 123-92 on Saturday night. Hornets guard LaMelo Ball had another solid all-around performance with 25 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in the victory. The former all-star returned on Saturday after missing Friday night's loss against the Portland Trail Blazers with a wrist injury.
Performances like Saturday are why many believed Ball would be a lock for an all-star starter selection in the Eastern Conference. Instead, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell were chosen ahead of Ball despite the Hornets guard averaging more points, rebounds, and assists than both.
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green told reporters pregame that he thinks Ball has matured nicely since the Hornets drafted him as a first-round pick. "I like the way he's handled all of the notoriety and the pressure that comes with being a top-level talent like he is," Green said. "We've seen him grow and get better every season."
This season is a comeback of sorts for Ball, with injuries shortening his last two years in the NBA. He played a combined 58 games over the previous two seasons, but he's playing with a vengeance this year. After his performance on Saturday night, the only two players with more 25/5/5 games this year are Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who both are MVPs and NBA champions.
Charlotte is not quite there yet with their 12-30 record on the season, which is still second-to-last in the Eastern Conference, but Ball is doing his part as he's maturing his career into an all-around NBA player.
