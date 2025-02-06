Latest Report on Potential Zion Williamson Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans made a huge deal ahead of Thursday's trade deadline by shipping All-Star forward Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors. In return, the Pelicans received Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, one first-round pick, and one second-round pick, but most importantly moved Ingram before he hit unrestricted free agency this summer.
The Pelicans are just 12-39 this season and are in a great position to have a shot of landing a top-three pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Moving on from Ingram after six seasons certainly marks a new era, but many question where the Pelicans will go from here.
A new report from ESPN's Marc J. Spears suggests that the Pelicans are still aiming to build around star forward Zion Williamson, as they decide not to trade him at the deadline.
"What I'm hearing is Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, they're staying in the N.O.," Spears said. "They ain't going nowhere. They're expected to stand pat."
While Spears says the Pelicans are not looking to trade Williamson, he also hammers down on the New Orleans star, telling him to "turn up that talent" and have "better commitment."
Williamson has battled through extensive injuries throughout his young career but has proven to have the potential to be one of the league's biggest stars if he stays healthy. If Williamson can stay on the court and show he is committed to the franchise, the Pelicans will be in good hands building around him moving forward.
