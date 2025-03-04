LeBron James' Injury Status for Lakers vs Pelicans
Tuesday night's matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers features two teams playing very good basketball at the moment.
Los Angeles is the talk of the NBA world after acquiring five-time all-star Luka Doncic at the trade deadline. The results have been good for those wondering how the pairing of him and NBA great LeBron James would go.
Los Angeles has won six straight games and is currently the Western Conference's second seed. James has found a resurgence in his game, which is remarkable for a 40-year-old with 22 years of wear and tear in the league.
Both teams released their injury report for Tuesday's game, and the four-time champion is listed as probable for the game.
James is the definition of an ageless wonder this season, averaging 24.8 points, eight rebounds, and 8.6 rebounds. Former 7x NBA champion Robert Horry spoke on how dominant James has been this year and compared him to Oklahoma City Thunder forward Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's season.
"If Lebron James got the same calls as SGA, he would be averaging 30+ points a game and it'd be no question who's MVP because he's so much better, physically, stronger," Horry said. "League you'd make a vital mistake if you give that to someone other than him as of right now."
The 21x all-star is unlikely to win the MVP this season, but his Lakers are in an ideal position to be real contenders in the Western Conference, having won 18 of their last 22 games. Another title this season would only further cement James' legacy as one of the greatest NBA players ever.
Tip-off for Tuesday's game is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CST.
