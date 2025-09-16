Luka Doncic Gives Big Honor to New Orleans Pelicans Forward
Some, looking at the NBA from an outside perspective, believe that defense is no longer emphasized. When criticisms of the league are looked at from those who do not watch entire games, seasons, and players for long periods of time, defense is the most common issue that many point to.
Those within the league, and who play the game, whether in the NBA, college, overseas, or even at a local gym, know that the league now has some of the most athletic defenders basketball has ever seen.
With players such as Amen Thompson, Luguentz Dort, Tomani Camara, Dyson Daniels, and Herb Jones, the NBA has a wide group of players who are playing at an extremely elite level on the defensive end.
Luka Doncic Gives Praise to Herb Jones
Back in 2023, after the Dallas Mavericks played the New Orleans Pelicans, superstar Luka Doncic talked about Herb Jones in his postgame interview saying, “He’s just a great defender. You could see his impact today because he wasn’t there the first game. I really admire that guy.”
Now, in 2025, the Los Angeles Lakers star revealed his two players who give him the most issues in the NBA in a new story from Jason Gay of the Wall Street Journal.
"Basketball will come first. Doncic is eager to get to training camp. This summer he helped recruit the former Celtics defensive pest Marcus Smart, one of two players Doncic cites as the biggest headaches he’s faced (the other: New Orleans’s Herb Jones)," Gay wrote.
How Has Jones Done Against Doncic?
Not many players, if any, are stopping Luka Doncic from scoring the basketball on a game-to-game basis. While Doncic gave Jones praise, over the seven career games they have faced off, Doncic is still averaging 27.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.6 assists against him.
Jones is the Pelicans' premier perimeter defender and is absolutely crucial to the team's defensive success alongside Trey Murphy III.
His ability to guard multiple positions using quick foot speed and a long wingspan makes him one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA.
Jones' 2024-2025 campaign was cut short due to a significant shoulder injury, and it was evident that his presence was missed on the Pelicans.
With a healthy Jones, Murphy III, Zion Williamson, and young core, the Pelicans can certainly still be a problem for opposing teams on a night-to-night basis.
The question remains: Will they be healthy enough to showcase it?
