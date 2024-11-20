Massive Cleveland Cavaliers vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in what may be the most injury-heavy game of the NBA season. There are a combined 17 names listed on the injury report for both teams.
The Pelicans have 10 names listed on their injury report: Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, CJ McCollum, Yves Missi, Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, Jaylen Nowell, and Zion Williamson
Jose Alvarado is out, Jordan Hawkins is out, Brandon Ingram is out, Herb Jones is out, CJ McCollum is out, Yves Missi is questionable, Trey Murphy III is out, Dejounte Murray is out, Jaylen Nowell is out, and Zion Williamson is out. Every single starter for the New Orleans Pelicans is out.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have seven players listed on their injury report: Emoni Bates, Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Sam Merrill, Isaac Okoro, Max Strus, and Dean Wade.
Emoni Bates is out due to being in the G League, Darius Garland is out due to left groin soreness, Caris LeVert is out due to left knee inflammation, Sam Merrill is out due to left ankle injury management, Isaac Okoro is out due to a left ankle strain, Max Strus is out due to a right ankle sprain, and Dean Wade is out due to a left ankle sprain. Donovan Mitchell is listed as available to play.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers face off at 4:30 p.m. EST tonight.
