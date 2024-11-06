Massive New Orleans Pelicans vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans play host to the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers, winners of eight in a row and the number-one seed in the Eastern Conference. The Pelicans will look to play spoiler and put an end to the Cavaliers' streak, but they'll have to do it very shorthanded.
The New Orleans Pelicans have a rather large injury report with eight players listed: Jordan Hawkins, Herbert Jones, Karlo Matkovic, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, and Zion Williamson.
Jordan Hawkins is listed as questionable due to lower back tightness, Herbert Jones is listed as out due to a right shoulder strain, Karlo Matkovic is listed as out due to being on a G League assignment, CJ McCollum is listed as out due to a right adductor strain, Trey Murphy III is listed as out due to a right hamstring strain, Dejounte Murray is listed as out due to a left-hand fracture, and Zion Williamson is listed as questionable due to right thigh soreness.
The Cavaliers have five players listed on their injury report: Emoni Bates, Caris LeVert, Max Strus, Jaylon Tyson, and Dean Wade. Emoni Bates is listed as out due to being on a two-way G League contract, Caris LeVert is listed as questionable due to right knee soreness, Max Strus is listed as out due to a right ankle sprain, Jaylon Tyson is listed as questionable due to a left hip sprain, and Dean Wade is listed as out due to an illness.
The New Orleans Pelicans and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST,
