Multiple Stars Listed on Pelicans vs Trail Blazers Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans are taking on the Portland Trail Blazers in their third matchup of the regular season. Currently, the series is tied at 1-1 and the Pelicans will be looking to take the lead against their in-conference rivals. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, all of their best players are listed on the injury report.
The Pelicans have six players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Jordan Hawkins, Herb Jones, CJ McCollum, and Trey Murphy III.
Zion Williamson is questionable with right thigh soreness, Dejounte Murray is out with a left hand fracture, Jordan Hawkins is questionable with lower back tightness, Herb Jones is out with a right shoulder strain, CJ McCollum is out with a right adductor strain, and Trey Murphy III is out with a right hamstring strain.
The Trail Blazers have six players listed on their injury report: Bryce McGowens, Justin Minaya, Taze Moore, Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, and Robert Williams III.
Bryce McGowens is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, Justin Minaya is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, Taze Moore is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, Shaedon Sharpe is listed as out due to a left shoulder labral tear, Matisse Thybulle is listed as out due to right knee injury management, and Robert Williams III is listed as questionable due to a left hamstring strain.
The New Orleans Pelicans and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off at 9:30 p.m. EST.
