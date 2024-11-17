NBA Admits Missed Call in Lakers-Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, making it five-straight wins. For New Orleans, the loss was its 10th on the season, which is the most in the Western Conference.
The shorthanded Pelicans battled in this game, going down to the wire with Los Angeles despite being without Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and other key players. That said, their effort came up short, as the Lakers were able to execute better down the stretch.
The NBA has released a Last Two Minute Report for this game, and it includes one missed call. According to the NBA, there was an incorrect ruling with 1:33 remaining when the Lakers were awarded possession after an out of bounds call.
“The ball is deflected by Knecht (LAL), but it does not go out of bounds,” the NBA wrote. “Based on the out-of-bounds call, the ball should have been awarded to NOP.”
This was a strange ruling at the time, and the explanation is also unusual. According to the NBA, Knecht did not deflect the ball out of bounds, but he was the last to touch it. Because of this, possession should have been awarded to New Orleans on the out of bounds call.
Every call is crucial in a game as close as this one, and this was the only miss on the Last Two Minute Report. The Pelicans had an opportunity to attempt a game-tying three on their final possession, but turned the ball over which gave possession back to the Lakers and ultimately sealed the game
