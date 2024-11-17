Pelicans Scoop

NBA Admits Missed Call in Lakers-Pelicans

The NBA has released their Last Two Minute Report for Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans.

Joey Linn

Nov 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center.
Nov 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, making it five-straight wins. For New Orleans, the loss was its 10th on the season, which is the most in the Western Conference.

The shorthanded Pelicans battled in this game, going down to the wire with Los Angeles despite being without Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and other key players. That said, their effort came up short, as the Lakers were able to execute better down the stretch. 

The NBA has released a Last Two Minute Report for this game, and it includes one missed call. According to the NBA, there was an incorrect ruling with 1:33 remaining when the Lakers were awarded possession after an out of bounds call.

“The ball is deflected by Knecht (LAL), but it does not go out of bounds,” the NBA wrote. “Based on the out-of-bounds call, the ball should have been awarded to NOP.”

Dalton Knecht
Nov 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

This was a strange ruling at the time, and the explanation is also unusual. According to the NBA, Knecht did not deflect the ball out of bounds, but he was the last to touch it. Because of this, possession should have been awarded to New Orleans on the out of bounds call.

Every call is crucial in a game as close as this one, and this was the only miss on the Last Two Minute Report. The Pelicans had an opportunity to attempt a game-tying three on their final possession, but turned the ball over which gave possession back to the Lakers and ultimately sealed the game 

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News