NBA Admits Missed Call in Mavericks vs Pelicans

The NBA revealed a mistake at the end of Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans

Logan Struck

Jan 29, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) loses control of the ball next Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) loses control of the ball next Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans suffered a tight home loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday with a final score of 137-136. Trey Murphy III led the way for New Orleans with 32 points, as Murphy, Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, and CJ McCollum each scored 23+ in a losing effort.

The Mavericks led the Pelicans by 10 with 1:13 left in the fourth quarter, but a 13-4 run by New Orleans closed the gap to make it a game. After falling short of the comeback, the Pelicans move to 12-36 on the season, a disappointing mark for a team with so much talent.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25)
Jan 29, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) dunks against Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall, not pictured, during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Following the game, the NBA released their Last Two Minute Report, admitting a missed call at the end of Wednesday's Mavericks-Pelicans matchup.

With 1:13 remaining in the game, Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes got incorrectly called for a shooting foul.

"Grimes (DAL) reaches across Murray's (NOP) arm, initiating contact that affects his driving shot attempt. The foul is incorrectly assessed to Edwards (DAL), who avoids making any illegal contact during the play," the NBA comments.

The incorrect foul call resulted in two made free throws by Dejounte Murray, which trimmed the Mavericks lead from ten to eight. In a final minute where the Pelicans nearly came back to win, this call could have seriously hurt the Mavericks, but ultimately did not affect the end result.

Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

