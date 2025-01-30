NBA Admits Missed Call in Mavericks vs Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans suffered a tight home loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday with a final score of 137-136. Trey Murphy III led the way for New Orleans with 32 points, as Murphy, Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, and CJ McCollum each scored 23+ in a losing effort.
The Mavericks led the Pelicans by 10 with 1:13 left in the fourth quarter, but a 13-4 run by New Orleans closed the gap to make it a game. After falling short of the comeback, the Pelicans move to 12-36 on the season, a disappointing mark for a team with so much talent.
Following the game, the NBA released their Last Two Minute Report, admitting a missed call at the end of Wednesday's Mavericks-Pelicans matchup.
With 1:13 remaining in the game, Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes got incorrectly called for a shooting foul.
"Grimes (DAL) reaches across Murray's (NOP) arm, initiating contact that affects his driving shot attempt. The foul is incorrectly assessed to Edwards (DAL), who avoids making any illegal contact during the play," the NBA comments.
The incorrect foul call resulted in two made free throws by Dejounte Murray, which trimmed the Mavericks lead from ten to eight. In a final minute where the Pelicans nearly came back to win, this call could have seriously hurt the Mavericks, but ultimately did not affect the end result.
