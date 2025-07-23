NBA Analyst Believes NBA Team Could Be Getting Relocated
One of the hottest topics in the NBA right now is expansion. There have been murmurs about the league wanting to add two more teams soon, as the league is filled with almost too much talent. Agents want more roster spots for their clients, owners want more money, and the NBA wants more exposure. The easiest way to do that is with expansion.
However, there is also the possibility of a team relocating, as, on his latest podcast, Bill Simmons wondered if the New Orleans Pelicans could be a threat to relocate soon.
"Like, specifically New Orleans. And I don't mean to start panic on New Orleans basketball," Bill Simmons said. "I'm also not sure there's enough of a fan base in place to even care that much. But that lease at the Smoothie King [Center] expires, I think, in 2029. This is an experiment that has not worked for 50-plus years in New Orleans with professional basketball."
New Orleans used to hold the New Orleans Jazz from 1974 to 1979 before they decided that Utah was a better destination for basketball, so Simmons has a point there. They also had an ABA team from 1967 to 1970, the New Orleans Buccaneers, that moved to Memphis due to a lack of an arena.
"But, I look at a situation like New Orleans," Simmons continued. "I don't know what that team is worth in its current state... If somebody bought them and just moved them to Seattle and paid everybody relocation fees, and then you didn't have to split your media rights, that seems like where this is headed... I'm just gonna say it. I think there's some buzz starting that way that this New Orleans thing may be is the situation."
The Pelicans were in the bottom 20% of the NBA for attendance this season, and they've been a mess of a team since they've been in New Orleans. They've advanced past the first round of the playoffs just twice in 23 seasons, and have won 50 games just once. New ownership is probably needed, but it may come at the cost of a team in New Orleans.
Related Articles
14-Year NBA Veteran Slams Disrespect Toward Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant
14-Year NBA Veteran's Bold Take on Lakers, Clippers New Additions
Pelicans Executive Gets Honest On Zion Williamson's Future
Lakers Insider Discusses Potential Zion Williamson Fit With Luka Doncic