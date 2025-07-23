Pelicans Scoop

NBA Analyst Believes NBA Team Could Be Getting Relocated

NBA analysts Bill Simmons and Zach Lowe discussed the possibility of the New Orleans Pelicans moving.

Austin Veazey

Jan 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball next to New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball next to New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the hottest topics in the NBA right now is expansion. There have been murmurs about the league wanting to add two more teams soon, as the league is filled with almost too much talent. Agents want more roster spots for their clients, owners want more money, and the NBA wants more exposure. The easiest way to do that is with expansion.

However, there is also the possibility of a team relocating, as, on his latest podcast, Bill Simmons wondered if the New Orleans Pelicans could be a threat to relocate soon.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson
Mar 11, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after a dunk against the Los Angeles Clippers during the fourth quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"Like, specifically New Orleans. And I don't mean to start panic on New Orleans basketball," Bill Simmons said. "I'm also not sure there's enough of a fan base in place to even care that much. But that lease at the Smoothie King [Center] expires, I think, in 2029. This is an experiment that has not worked for 50-plus years in New Orleans with professional basketball."

New Orleans used to hold the New Orleans Jazz from 1974 to 1979 before they decided that Utah was a better destination for basketball, so Simmons has a point there. They also had an ABA team from 1967 to 1970, the New Orleans Buccaneers, that moved to Memphis due to a lack of an arena.

"But, I look at a situation like New Orleans," Simmons continued. "I don't know what that team is worth in its current state... If somebody bought them and just moved them to Seattle and paid everybody relocation fees, and then you didn't have to split your media rights, that seems like where this is headed... I'm just gonna say it. I think there's some buzz starting that way that this New Orleans thing may be is the situation."

The Pelicans were in the bottom 20% of the NBA for attendance this season, and they've been a mess of a team since they've been in New Orleans. They've advanced past the first round of the playoffs just twice in 23 seasons, and have won 50 games just once. New ownership is probably needed, but it may come at the cost of a team in New Orleans.

Related Articles

14-Year NBA Veteran Slams Disrespect Toward Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

14-Year NBA Veteran's Bold Take on Lakers, Clippers New Additions

Pelicans Executive Gets Honest On Zion Williamson's Future

Lakers Insider Discusses Potential Zion Williamson Fit With Luka Doncic

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News