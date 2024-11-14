NBA Champion Facing Backlash for Zion Williamson Comments
After appearing in just six games to start the new NBA season, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is currently sidelined with what the team is calling a left hamstring strain.
The Pelicans made an official announcement on this injury after Williamson had been appearing on the injury report with different listings over the course of multiple games.
Via Pelicans on November 9: “The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain. Medical imaging taken this morning confirmed the injury. Williamson will be out indefinitely and further updates will be appropriately provided.”
Williamson played 70 games last season for the first time in his career. Playing just 24 games his rookie season (2020), Williamson then played 61 games in 2021 before missing the entire 2022 campaign. Following that season-long absence with just 29 appearances in 2023, Williamson really began facing heat from the national media for his lack of availability.
Last season’s 70-game campaign for Williamson was a big milestone for him, but now already dealing with more injury issues to start this season, the narrative has begun reverting back. This was seen most recently by comments made by ESPN analyst and 2008 NBA champion Kendrick Perkins.
"AD had the nickname a couple of years ago of 'street clothes' or whatever the case may be, we need to start calling Zion 'pajamas' because he's just as worse," Perkins said. "At the end of the day, if you're an organization like the Pelicans and you hope to have championship aspirations, Zion can't be the face of your team."
Perkins has been facing backlash from NBA fans who believe these comments are unfair.
Via @big_business_: "He played 70 games last year"
Via @Crenshaw_White2: "He played 70 games last year tho. Why have we started to clown injury prone players like they want to get injured"
Via @Kofie: "Played 70 games last year, tried all he could in the play-in unfortunately gets hurt and now we're right back to this"
Via @Jordan__3210: "I despise that espn extended this guy, genuinely adds nothing to basketball commentary"
While Williamson has had plenty of injury issues, fans do not think Perkins is being fair here.
