NBA Championship Contenders Expected to Sign Ex-Pelicans, Celtics Forward
The 2024-25 season for the New Orleans Pelicans has been a massive disappointment in terms of their record.
While they've seen players like Trey Murphy III and Yves Missi prove they can be key pieces going forward, Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray have missed most of the season, and Brandon Ingram was traded to Toronto.
As the team is likely headed to remain at the bottom of the Western Conference standings for the remainder of the season and prioritize their young assets, several players on the roster no longer fit the timeline. Coming out of the All-Star break and ahead of their Friday matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, the team has announced a move.
Pelicans guard/forward Javonte Green has agreed to a contract buyout with the team and intends to sign with the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Green appeared in 50 games for the Pelicans this season after joining from the Chicago Bulls in the 2024 offseason on a one-year deal. Green averaged 5.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while earning 18 starts as well.
Before his time in New Orleans, he spent four years with the Bulls and two seasons with the Boston Celtics. Green went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Radford. Now, joining the Cavaliers, he'll provide more wing depth alongside recent acquisition De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors