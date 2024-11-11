NBA Fans React To New Zion Williamson Injury Update
The New Orleans Pelicans are struggling at 3-7 to start this season, with many injuries to key players derailing their early season hopes. One of those injuries is to star forward Zion Williamson, who is sidelined indefinitely with a hamstring strain. The sixth-year forward expects to miss at least 4 to 6 weeks recovering and rehabbing to return to the court, per ESPN insider Shams Charania.
Williamson has dealt with hamstring soreness for the past week, missing three of the last four games. In the game he played against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, the two-time all-star checked himself out before halftime. Williamson would return in the third quarter to finish the game, but the Pelicans announced the injury news a few days later.
On Monday, Pelicans and NBA fans reacted strongly to the news of Williamson's injury timetable.
Via @yeleekpk: More like all season. He'll be back for a few games, then he'll be out again. Repeat a few more times.
Via @ThePeliPod: Just put us out of our misery with this dude, PLEASE. 4-6 weeks means we’ll see him next year. Ready to move on.
Via @DerekAmaya: I'm not a betting man, but if I were, I would bet the over 6 weeks.
Via @JonMatler: It's time for the Pelicans to move on from Zion Williamson. There are a lot of good players on the Pelicans’ roster, but it’s hard to gain any momentum without consistently fielding the same lineup.
Clearly, fans are frustrated by the former Duke standout's injury history. Last season, Williamson's season ended in the Play-In Tournament against the Los Angles Lakers after he injured his hamstring during the fourth quarter of that game.
The season before, he hurt his hamstring in January against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williamson did not play another game that season. New Orleans hosts the Brooklyn Nets at the Smoothie King Center on Monday night. The Pelicans look to end their four-game losing streak.
