NBA Insider Guarantees New Orleans Pelicans Trade
As the NBA Trade Deadline looms, there are multiple teams have been frequently mentioned in making a trade. Some of those include the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and the New Orleans Pelicans.
In the case of New Orleans, not only do they want to trade Brandon Ingram, but they also have to make a trade due to being over the luxury tax.
While speaking on ESPN, NBA insider Bobby Marks mentioned that Brandon Ingram has been circled as being on the market.
"One player that we haven't talked about all because he's been injured is Brandon Ingram, in New Orleans," Marks said. "He's a player on an expiring contract, he's making $36 million, both sides have not been able to reach an extension here. I would certainly circle Ingram, certainly he's on the market right now, but as far as being traded by next Thursday here..."
Regardless of what the Pelicans due about Brandon Ingram, Marks guarantees that the team will make a trade at the deadline because of the luxury tax.
"New Orleans is 100% going to make a trade," Marks said. "If it's going to be Ingram, maybe. They're going to get under the luxury tax. They're $1.4 million above it. They will make a trade 100%. We'll just have to see if it's going to be Ingram."
When healthy, the New Orleans Pelicans look like a great team on paper that doesn't need to blow anything up. Unfortunately, it seems like the Pelicans are just never healthy.
