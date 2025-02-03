NBA Insider Makes Bold Prediction on Brandon Ingram Trade
A few major trades have occurred before next Thursday's NBA trade deadline. The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers shook the NBA world with a seismic trade of Luka Doncic to the Lakers for Anthony Davis. On Sunday, the San Antonio Spurs acquired Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox in a three-team deal that sent Bulls forward Zach Lavine to the Kings. The New Orleans Pelicans have yet to make a deal, but many expect the team to be active ahead of the deadline.
Brandon Ingram is the name most associated with a trade from New Orleans. The former all-star forward is playing in the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. NBA insider Ryan McDonough spoke on NBATV and revealed he believes Ingram will be dealt before Thursday's deadline.
"I think [Brandon Ingram] is probably not on the New Orleans Pelicans after 3 o'clock on Thursday afternoon." McDonough said he believes Ingram is the most likely more prominent name to be traded, mixed in with the likes of Jimmy Butler and Bradley Beal. The Pelicans wouldn't want to risk Ingram leaving in free agency for nothing and the team not acquiring any assets for him.
The former No. 2 overall pick has again dealt with injuries this season. Ingram injured his ankle on December 7th and has been out ever since, playing in only 18 games. Last season, he played in 64 games, which was the most since his rookie season in the league. Ingram is seeking a maximum contract worth around $50 million per season, but with his injury history and lack of forward career growth, the Pelicans were unwilling to meet his demand.
New Orleans is 12-37 on the season and out of playoff contention even before the all-star break. The Pelicans will look to shed salary and acquire assets before the deadline on Thursday.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors