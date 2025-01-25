NBA Insider Provides New Update on Zion Williamson's Health
Zion Williamson is again experiencing a frustratingly injury-prone season for the New Orleans Pelicans. He has only played ten games this season after dealing with lingering hamstring and calf injuries. This has followed a pattern throughout his six-year career.
Williamson has only played over 65 games once since being drafted in 2019. Many people criticized his weight as a contributing factor to his continued injury problems. The former No. 1 overall pick faced public criticism from NBA greats like Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal after Williamson's disappointing performance during the NBA In-Season Tournament last season.
The 6-foot-6 forward played the most games of his career last season but once again suffered a hamstring injury, ending his season. Williamson worked hard in the offseason to reshape his body and image, and now many can see the fruit of his labor. ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reveals that Zion is in the best shape of his career despite his continued injury setbacks.
"People might think it's crazy, but Zion really is in the best shape of his career," Charania revealed on the Pat Mcafee Show. "Since his rookie year, he hasn't been as light as he is. He is listed at 284, he is below that right now, I can report that."
Williamson's stepfather revealed over the summer that his goal was to get below his college weight of 285. He achieved that before the season started and was looking to lose more. A hamstring injury in November caused the star forward to miss 27 straight games, but when he returned, he was still in tremendous shape.
The former Duke standout averages 21.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on the year. New Orleans is 12-32 on the season, second to last in the Western Conference. The Pelicans have made the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, but Williamson has yet to appear in a playoff game during his career.
