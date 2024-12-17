NBA Insider Provides Potential Zion Williamson Trade Value
The New Orleans Pelicans 5-22 record to start the season has many people questioning the franchise's direction. New Orleans won 49 games last year, the second-most in franchise history, and seemed poised to take a step forward towards contending in the Western Conference. Instead, the Pelicans have the worst record in the conference, leaving some experts to speculate the team is willing to deal some of their stars for future assets.
Zion Williamson's name is rumored to be a player the Pelicans may consider trading soon. The former No. 1 overall pick is currently sidelined indefinitely with a hamstring injury, another major setback in his six-year career. Williamson has played less than 50% of Pelicans' games since being drafted by New Orleans in 2019.
ESPN's Bobby Marks thinks New Orleans could offload the two-time all-star for future draft compensation and some financial relief. Williamson signed a five-year extension in 2022, and the Pelicans are currently over the luxury tax.
"Should New Orleans explore the trade market for Williamson and build around Ingram? The question is valid, especially if the Pelicans are tired of regularly seeing Williamson's name on the injury report. The realization comes with New Orleans needing Williamson to be available if it wants to maximize his value on the court or in a trade."
"If they do move him, the Pelicans can acquire expiring contracts and perhaps a future first-round pick. New Orleans can outright release Williamson this summer with no financial obligation."
Williamson's contract had certain criteria for weight stipulations and game availability. Failure to meet those requirements would result in non-guaranteed money and the Pelicans' ability to void parts of the contract. Brandon Ingram is playing in the final year of his contract before he becomes a free agent next summer. If the Pelicans would instead build around Ingram's talents, they could use Zion to gain future assets.
Williamson is a dominant force when he's on the court, garnering career averages of 24.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 58% field-goal shooting. However, his lack of availability on the court may be weighing on the Pelicans franchise. A move now would signal a new direction and vision for a team that hasn't gotten past the first round of the playoffs since 2018.
