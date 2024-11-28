NBA Star Dejounte Murray Blasts Team After Embarrassing Raptors Loss
On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans were absolutely embarrassed by the Toronto Raptors in a 119-93. Even though the game featured the return of Dejounte Murray, it was spoiled by how poorly the Pelicans played, and Murray let the public know.
"We talk about offense, but it's competing, from me on down," Murray said. "Everybody... We gotta compete. We got embarrassed, they was able to do whatever they want. Us players, we didn't execute nothing, we just got embarrassed, that's really it. It came down to competing. We have to have a different approach... if you don't feel embarrassed as an individual, then that's a problem."
Murray believes the problems with the Pelicans doesn't come from the coaches, it comes from the players on the court. He belives the team legitimately needs to compete harder.
"You're gonna lose games, but it's how you lose games,"Murray said. "We didn't compete. We didn't execute. From offense to defense. When the game plans was horrible. That's on us, that's not nobody else besides the guys that lace them out up and go out and play."
The Pelicans are still missing major firepower in Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, and more. While it's nice that the team got both Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum back, it's clear that the team still needs more.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors