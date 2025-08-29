Pelicans Scoop

NBA Star Jose Alvarado Breaks Silence on Scary Moment in FIBA AmeriCup

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado was stretchered off the court in what seemed to be a scary injury

Farbod Esnaashari

Apr 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) and forward Zion Williamson (1) react against the Los Angeles Lakers on a time out during the first half of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Apr 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) and forward Zion Williamson (1) react against the Los Angeles Lakers on a time out during the first half of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Pelicans are no strangers to injuries. Year after year, the team has had promising seasons ruined by a different key player getting injured.

On Thursday night, the team found themselves in a similar position when Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado left the game against Argentina in the FIBA AmeriCup after a hard fall in overtime. With roughly two minutes remaining in overtime, Alvarado hit the ground hard after trying to grab a rebound.

The Pelicans guard didn't move from the floor for quite some time, and he eventually had to be stretchered off the court. The moment fans saw Alvarado get stretchered, they all expected the worst.

Fortunately, Alvarado had a message for Pelicans fans that seemed to ease their worries. The Pelicans guard posted a health update on his Instagram story.

"Appreciate the love yall," Alvarado said. "But your boy good. God got me."

Last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, Alvarado averaged 10.3 points, 4.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on 39/36/81 shooting from the field. He started in 23 games for the team last season and has played roughly in 56 games in each season.

How do the New Orleans Pelicans Look Next Season?

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado
Apr 8, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) drives to the basket in the third quarter Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Expectations seem to be incredibly low for the New Orleans Pelicans next season, despite still having a capable roster. The team may have lost CJ McCollum, Cam Whitmore, and Kelly Olynyk, but they still have excellent pieces in Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray, and Yves Missi.

Each season, it feels like the Pelicans are poised to have a promising season because of how good their role players are, but their seasons ultimately rest upon the fate of Zion Williamson's health. Without either Brandon Ingram or CJ McCollum available to take the load, it's easy to see why critics would have such little faith in New Orleans.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson
Mar 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots the ball over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Pelicans open their season against a team that also seems to have major doubters in the Memphis Grizzlies on October 22.

Related Articles

What Needs To Happen For The Pelicans To Out-Perform Projections Next Season?

Only One Team Predicted to Finish Below Pelicans in NBA Western Conference

NBA Trade Idea Sends Pelicans' $112 Million Star to Mavericks

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

14-Year NBA Veteran covering multiple teams on Sports Illustrated. Throughout the years, Farbod has been featured on ESPN, Bleacher Report, Forbes, and various live television outlets.

Home/News