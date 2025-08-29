NBA Star Jose Alvarado Breaks Silence on Scary Moment in FIBA AmeriCup
The New Orleans Pelicans are no strangers to injuries. Year after year, the team has had promising seasons ruined by a different key player getting injured.
On Thursday night, the team found themselves in a similar position when Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado left the game against Argentina in the FIBA AmeriCup after a hard fall in overtime. With roughly two minutes remaining in overtime, Alvarado hit the ground hard after trying to grab a rebound.
The Pelicans guard didn't move from the floor for quite some time, and he eventually had to be stretchered off the court. The moment fans saw Alvarado get stretchered, they all expected the worst.
Fortunately, Alvarado had a message for Pelicans fans that seemed to ease their worries. The Pelicans guard posted a health update on his Instagram story.
"Appreciate the love yall," Alvarado said. "But your boy good. God got me."
Last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, Alvarado averaged 10.3 points, 4.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on 39/36/81 shooting from the field. He started in 23 games for the team last season and has played roughly in 56 games in each season.
How do the New Orleans Pelicans Look Next Season?
Expectations seem to be incredibly low for the New Orleans Pelicans next season, despite still having a capable roster. The team may have lost CJ McCollum, Cam Whitmore, and Kelly Olynyk, but they still have excellent pieces in Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray, and Yves Missi.
Each season, it feels like the Pelicans are poised to have a promising season because of how good their role players are, but their seasons ultimately rest upon the fate of Zion Williamson's health. Without either Brandon Ingram or CJ McCollum available to take the load, it's easy to see why critics would have such little faith in New Orleans.
The New Orleans Pelicans open their season against a team that also seems to have major doubters in the Memphis Grizzlies on October 22.
