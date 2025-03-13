NBA Star Zion Williamson Makes Feelings Clear on Recent Struggles
The Zion Williamson era hasn't gone the way the New Orleans Pelicans have hoped.
Even though the team had Zion, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and a plethora of talented role players, they've never won a single playoff series. In fact, they've only made the playoffs twice since he was drafted to the team.
The Pelicans have shown signs of promise like they did this week against the LA Clippers, but it's ultimately been met with disappointment. After the great win against LA, Zion spoke very candidly about the team's struggles.
"This is when it comes down to being a pro and deciding what you want to get out of it," Zion said. "We talked about it as a team. The season hasn’t gone the way we wanted, but that doesn’t mean we can’t build into something for next year—build better habits. Like I said, it’s about consistency. When we take a lead, we have to maintain it instead of just being front-runners."
The biggest issue for Zion moving forward is making sure that there's some level of carry-over when the Pelicans play a good game. There's no reason for it to not carry over into next season, and that's what Zion wants to ensure happens.
"How we lock into the scouting report, how we function as a team—all of that matters," Zion said. "We’ve got to build on that. When summer comes, we need to stick together, and by the time the season starts, we’ll be locked in and ready to go."
The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Orlando Magic at 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursday.
