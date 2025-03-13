Pelicans Scoop

NBA Star Zion Williamson Makes Feelings Clear on Recent Struggles

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson spoke about the team's ongoing struggles

Farbod Esnaashari

Mar 11, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after a dunk against the Los Angeles Clippers during the fourth quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after a dunk against the Los Angeles Clippers during the fourth quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Zion Williamson era hasn't gone the way the New Orleans Pelicans have hoped.

Even though the team had Zion, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and a plethora of talented role players, they've never won a single playoff series. In fact, they've only made the playoffs twice since he was drafted to the team.

The Pelicans have shown signs of promise like they did this week against the LA Clippers, but it's ultimately been met with disappointment. After the great win against LA, Zion spoke very candidly about the team's struggles.

"This is when it comes down to being a pro and deciding what you want to get out of it," Zion said. "We talked about it as a team. The season hasn’t gone the way we wanted, but that doesn’t mean we can’t build into something for next year—build better habits. Like I said, it’s about consistency. When we take a lead, we have to maintain it instead of just being front-runners."

The biggest issue for Zion moving forward is making sure that there's some level of carry-over when the Pelicans play a good game. There's no reason for it to not carry over into next season, and that's what Zion wants to ensure happens.

"How we lock into the scouting report, how we function as a team—all of that matters," Zion said. "We’ve got to build on that. When summer comes, we need to stick together, and by the time the season starts, we’ll be locked in and ready to go."

The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Orlando Magic at 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursday.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News