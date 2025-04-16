NBA Trade Idea Pairs Zion Williamson With $195 Million Star
The New Orleans Pelicans capped off a disastrous 2024-25 season with seven consecutive losses as they head into the summer, but they did not waste time to start making changes.
The Pelicans parted ways with executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin and are reportedly finalizing a deal to hire NBA legend Joe Dumars to replace him. With Dumars expected to come in, more big changes are likely on the way.
One huge move that the Pelicans are expected to discuss this offseason is the possibility of trading away Zion Williamson, but what if they keep him instead? If Williamson stays in New Orleans, the Pelicans could be better off trading for another star to pair with him to keep him happy.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey came up with a blockbuster trade idea that pairs Williamson with Utah Jazz star forward Lauri Markkanen in New Orleans.
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz receive: CJ McCollum, Jordan Hawkins, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick
Markkanen, 27, signed a four-year, $195.8 million extension to stay in Utah last offseason, but has been underwhelming in his first season since getting paid. Markkanen finished his 2024-25 season averaging 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists through 47 games with 42.3/34.6/87.6 shooting splits.
Markkanen was coming off the two best seasons of his career, but the 17-win Jazz team certainly slowed down his progression. While he has an expensive price tag, a duo of Williamson and Markkanen would give the Pelicans more versatility, especially since the Jazz star does not need the ball in his hands to be effective.
Markkanen did not show enough this season to be worth two unprotected first-round picks, but the idea of getting him in New Orleans could be intriguing.