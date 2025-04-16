Pelicans Scoop

NBA Trade Idea Pairs Zion Williamson With $195 Million Star

The New Orleans Pelicans could look for an NBA star to pair with Zion Williamson this offseason

Logan Struck

Jan 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts to a play on a time out against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Smoothie King Center.
Jan 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts to a play on a time out against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans capped off a disastrous 2024-25 season with seven consecutive losses as they head into the summer, but they did not waste time to start making changes.

The Pelicans parted ways with executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin and are reportedly finalizing a deal to hire NBA legend Joe Dumars to replace him. With Dumars expected to come in, more big changes are likely on the way.

One huge move that the Pelicans are expected to discuss this offseason is the possibility of trading away Zion Williamson, but what if they keep him instead? If Williamson stays in New Orleans, the Pelicans could be better off trading for another star to pair with him to keep him happy.

Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey came up with a blockbuster trade idea that pairs Williamson with Utah Jazz star forward Lauri Markkanen in New Orleans.

New Orleans Pelicans receive: Lauri Markkanen

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23)
Mar 17, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots a technical free throw during the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Utah Jazz receive: CJ McCollum, Jordan Hawkins, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick

Markkanen, 27, signed a four-year, $195.8 million extension to stay in Utah last offseason, but has been underwhelming in his first season since getting paid. Markkanen finished his 2024-25 season averaging 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists through 47 games with 42.3/34.6/87.6 shooting splits.

Markkanen was coming off the two best seasons of his career, but the 17-win Jazz team certainly slowed down his progression. While he has an expensive price tag, a duo of Williamson and Markkanen would give the Pelicans more versatility, especially since the Jazz star does not need the ball in his hands to be effective.

Markkanen did not show enough this season to be worth two unprotected first-round picks, but the idea of getting him in New Orleans could be intriguing.

