NBA Trade Idea Sends Pelicans Player to Boston Celtics
The New Orleans Pelicans have been playing better since welcoming Zion Williamson back to the lineup, but remain in last place in the Western Conference standings. At 9-32 on the season, New Orleans is almost certain to sell at the NBA trade deadline.
While many of the hypothetical trades involving New Orleans include Williamson and other established stars like Brandon Ingram, there are different Pelicans players who could interest contenders. If the Pelicans do not make a big move at the deadline, perhaps they could still be active.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz proposed a hypothetical deal between the Pelicans and Celtics.
Celtics Receive: Javonte Green
Pelicans Receive: Jaden Springer
In his explanation for this deal, Swartz wrote, "The Celtics don't have a lot of trade assets or salary available to move in a deal. They don't have a lot of glaring needs, either, so simply adding a veteran depth piece off the bench is likely the only action we'll see out of Boston. Green has played a larger role than expected for an injury-ravaged Pelicans team this season and has been quite good when called upon."
Green spent two seasons in Boston (2020 and 2021), appearing in 73 games for the Celtics while averaging 3.7 points in 11.1 minutes per contest. The defending champions do not need much, but could perhaps benefit from bringing back a former player.
