NBA Trade Idea Swaps Zion Williamson for $133 Million Star
Are the New Orleans Pelicans headed for a split with their franchise star?
As the 2024-25 NBA regular season came to an end, so did a disastrous campaign for the Pelicans, who finished with a 21-61 record, their second-worst record in franchise history, only surpassing the 2004-05 season when they were still the New Orleans Hornets.
With aging (CJ McCollum) or oft-injured stars (Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray) coupled with surging talent in Trey Murphy III, Herbert Jones, and Yves Missi, the Pelicans find themselves in the middle of a dilemma if they should add to their roster and run it back or cash-in on their top asset in Williamson.
In one media member's idea, the Pelicans chose the latter and off-load Williamson for another former top pick.
The deal, proposed by Bleacher Report's Dan Favale is as follows:
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Deandre Ayton, 2025 First-Round Pick (#11 overall), 2028 First-Round Pick (via Milwaukee), 2029 First-Round Pick (via Milwaukee)
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Zion Williamson
If the deal were to go down, it would give the Trail Blazers the All-NBA talent they've been yearning for since sending Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, which, coincidentally enough, would have helped them acquire Williamson in this hypothetical trade, sending the picks received for Lillard over to the Pelicans.
Despite his history with injuries, Williamson has played at an All-Star level anytime he's been on the court. In his 30 appearances this season, the 2019 first-overall pick scored 24.6 points per game while adding 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest.
It's worth noting Williamson will enter his next campaign in just his age-25 season and did remain healthy for virtually all of the 2023-24 season, playing in a career-high 70 games.
On the other side, the Pelicans would be shedding Williamson's salary for Ayton, whose deal is up after the 2025-26 season, while adding three first-round selections, including this year's 11th overall pick, giving them the seventh and 11th picks in this summer's draft.